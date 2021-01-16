WhatsApp explains what changes and what doesn't with the latest update

— AFP/File

WhatsApp, in a guide published in the frequently asked questions (FAQ) section on its website, has underscored that the recent privacy policy update does not affect private messages.

"We want to be clear that the recent terms and privacy policy update do not affect private messages. The changes are related to business messaging, which is entirely optional, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data," the messaging platform said.

What's not changing?

WhatsApp said that its users' privacy and security in their personal messages and calls do not change.

"They are protected by end-to-end encryption, and WhatsApp and Facebook cannot read or listen to them," it underlined.

"We will never weaken this security and we label each chat (with the end-to-end encryption message) so you know our commitment," WhatsApp added.

What's changing?

WhatsApp said that its "working to better support over 175 million people who message a business account every day".

It said that the recent updates are only related to business messaging and are "part of our broader efforts to make communicating with a business secure, better, and easier for everyone".

The changes are explained below in WhatsApp's words:

Enabling customer service: We’re making it easier to chat with businesses who may use Facebook business products. To respond to customers, some businesses need secure hosting services that Facebook plans to offer. When a business uses this service, we will clearly label the chat so it’s up to you whether or not you message them.

Discovering a business: Often people discover businesses on Facebook or Instagram from ads that show a button you can click to message them using WhatsApp. Just like other ads on Facebook, if you choose to click on these ads, it may be used to personalise the ads you see on Facebook.

Shopping experiences: Some businesses with a Shop on Facebook or Instagram can also have Shops on their WhatsApp business profile. This allows you to see a business's products on Facebook and Instagram and shop from it directly in WhatsApp. If you choose to interact with Shops, we will let you know in WhatsApp how your data is being shared with Facebook.