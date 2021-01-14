Pak vs SA: Pakistan to name squad on Jan 15, says Mohammad Wasim

New Chief Selector of Pakistan cricket team Mohammad Wasim. — Twitter

LAHORE: New Chief Selector of Pakistan cricket team Mohammad Wasim said that Pakistan will not take South Africa easy and the Test team will be announced on January 15.

He said in a statement that he will make a good combination for success in the series against South Africa.

The new chief selector said that consultation has been made with the selection committee, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, and captain Babar Azam for selecting the national team.

Mohammad Wasim will first announce a 20-member Test squad in Karachi and the 16-member team later.

He said that home series provides the advantage to the hosts but the guests are capable of giving a tough time.

"We will try our best not to repeat the mistakes which we committed on the tour of New Zealand," he said.

Pakistan and South Africa will play a series of two Test matches and three Twenty20 Internationals and the first Test will be played in Karachi from January 26.