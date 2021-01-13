PMC announces criteria for recognition of postgraduate qualifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Pakistan Medical Commission on Wednesday announced conditions after the fulfilment of which it recognises a postgraduate qualification.
According to a statement by the PMC on Twitter, a postgraduate qualification "shall mean a qualification acquired after certification of completion of a structured programme under direct supervision of a designated supervisor".
The PMC further stressed that the supervisor must encompass "all competencies required by a licensed doctor to qualify for inclusion in the Special Register".
The Council shall recognise a Pakistani postgraduate qualification subject to the following conditions outlined under Section 22 of the PMC Act, 2020:
The Council shall recognise a foreign postgraduate qualification subject to the following conditions outlined under Section 24 of the PMC Act, 2020:
The PMC, in its announcement, also defined what it considers to be the process of credentialing and what Specialist Register means.