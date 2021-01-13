PMC announces criteria for recognition of postgraduate qualifications

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Wednesday announced conditions after the fulfilment of which it recognises a postgraduate qualification.



According to a statement by the PMC on Twitter, a postgraduate qualification "shall mean a qualification acquired after certification of completion of a structured programme under direct supervision of a designated supervisor".

The PMC further stressed that the supervisor must encompass "all competencies required by a licensed doctor to qualify for inclusion in the Special Register".

Pakistani postgraduate qualification

The Council shall recognise a Pakistani postgraduate qualification subject to the following conditions outlined under Section 22 of the PMC Act, 2020:

The qualification must have been granted by the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP)

Training must have been undertaken at a medical institution recognised by the Council for training or grant of a postgraduate programme under Section 23(2) of the PMC Act, 2020

Foreign postgraduate qualification

The Council shall recognise a foreign postgraduate qualification subject to the following conditions outlined under Section 24 of the PMC Act, 2020:

The qualification must have been granted by a foreign postgraduate institution recognised by the regulatory authority in the relevant country and recognised by the Council under Section 25 of the PMC Act, 2020

The qualification must have been obtained after formal, objective assessment with a certification after either a period of training or acquiring of minimum competencies equivalent to a comparable qualification granted by CPSP

The PMC, in its announcement, also defined what it considers to be the process of credentialing and what Specialist Register means.