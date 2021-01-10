Karo Kari: Man shoots sister dead allegedly over 'honour' in Sindh's Ubauro

SUKKUR: In the latest case of the so-called 'Karo Kari' tradition, or 'honour killing,' a man shot dead his sister over suspicions that she had "illicit relations with a boy" here in the Ubauro town of Sindh's Ghotki district.

Liaquat Shar reportedly shot dead his younger sister, identified as Subhana Shar, because he believed she was involved in 'haram', or unlawful, relationship with a boy. The suspect, however, managed to flee and escape arrest by police.



Police confirmed having received and shifting a body to the local hospital but made no comment on Shar's arrest. It was unclear if any search parties were formed to nab the suspect.

Violence against women on rise in Sindh

Cases of violence against women seem to be on a rise in Sindh as one incident each from Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, and Kandhkot were reported over the past couple of months.



Earlier this week, a man allegedly axed his wife to death in Khairpur's Piryalo town, police said, adding that they apprehended him before he could manage to flee.

Police explained that the man "confessed" to his crimes during interrogation, saying he had killed his wife "for having an affair with another person".

Prior to that, Sanghar police in November 2020 had claimed to have arrested Gulshana Shar's murderer, Taj Muhammed alias Taju Shar, who had shot his sister in the so-called 'Karo Kari' tradition.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Sanghar, Usman Ghani Siddiqui, had said at the time the arrest was made by a special task force he had constituted under deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Peer Allah Rakhio.



SSP Siddiqui mentioned that a first information report (FIR) had been filed on behalf of the deceased's father, Muhab Shar.

Scared of being murdered

While the cop termed Sanghar's law and order situation "satisfactory", a local media outlet had, however, reported that the young woman and her father appealed to the authorities for protection after her husband allegedly expressed his wish to murder her over the so-called "honour".

The young woman was also said to have issued a video statement claiming she was scared of being murdered by either her brother or husband.



The same month, seven men had allegedly orchestrated the suspected honour-killing of a teenage girl in Goth Rawat Banglani, Mirpurkhas, with police arresting four of them.

Police had said at the time the 17-year-old girl was buried shortly after she was killed in what may have been an attempt to hide the crime. Three of the seven individuals booked in the murder case were her brothers.