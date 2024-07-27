Khairpur professor fatally 'shoots himself' over troubled marriage

A crime scene tape can be seen in this image. — Unsplash

SUKKUR: In a tragic incident, a professor at Khairpur's Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) allegedly shot himself fatally over "troubled marriage", leaving his family, colleagues, and students in utter shock.



The deceased professor, Sofi Muhammad Sallih, was a faculty member at SALU's Department of Business Administration.

According to the police, Sallih shot himself inside a room at Sami Hostel within the university.

The gunshot drew the attention of teachers and other staff members, who rushed him to Khairpur Civil Hospital.

A station house officer (SHO) stated that the weapon Sallih used to fatally injure himself has been sent for forensic examination, and a post-mortem is awaited to further the investigation into the alleged suicide.

The police official further stated that, according to Sallih's coworkers, the professor was a bigamist and had recently tied the knot again, while his first wife and children were in Islamabad.

However, it remains unclear whether the police have interviewed any of his next of kin yet.

The police also reported having learned that Sallih was "depressed" due to marital issues, which "could be a reason for the suicide," adding that it would be premature to draw any conclusions at this early stage of the investigation.

In another such incident, a man committed "suicide" after murdering his wife and three children in their sleep inside an apartment located near Jinnah International Airport in January earlier this year.

The motive behind the suicide was financial hardships due to unemployment.

In November 2022, the terrifying deaths of five of a family in Karachi’s Malir area made headlines. In that incident a man attempted to kill himself by slitting his throat with a sharp object after slaughtering his wife and three minor daughters at his home in the Shamsi Society, again, due to financial crisis.