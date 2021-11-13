BISE Sukkur announces intermediate science, arts results

Students taking an exam in a classroom. — APP/File

SUKKUR: Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur Rafiq Ahmed Palh on Saturday announced the results of the Intermediate Science and Arts groups.

Pre-medical

The secretary said 16,944 students registered for the Pre-medical group exam, out of which, 15,470 passed, 1,324 failed, 123 remained absent, while the result of 27 has been withheld for various reasons.

He said that 5,589 candidates secured A1 grade and 5,015 A grade.

Engineering

The secretary said that 12,344 candidates registered for the Engineering group's exams, out of which 63 students were absent.

As many as 3,816 secured A1 grade and 3,961 A grade.

Commerce

In the Commerce group's exam, 367 candidates registered, out of which 18 secured A1 grade and 49 A grade.

A total of 346 candidates passed and 18 failed.

Humanities

A total of 2,837 candidates registered in the Humanities group, out of which 11 candidates secured A1 grade and 172 A grade.