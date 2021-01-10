Princess Diana once admitted she ‘couldn’t remember’ parts of royal life: report

Princess Diana reportedly blocked out large chunks of memory regarding her time in the royal family according to secret tapes.



The princess opened up about her struggles within royal family in secret recordings to Andrew Morton according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

At the time she admitted, “I just had tremendous hope in me, which was slashed by day two.”

However, the biggest issue the royal faced was her predisposition to ‘block out’ all memories associated with her time in the household.

In the recordings Diana once admitted “…Between William and Harry being born, it was total darkness. I can’t remember much, I’ve blotted it out, it was such pain.”