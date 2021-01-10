Cops sacked for sharing 'fake porn images' from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

The fake porn images were sent to a WhatsApp group shortly after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

As many as five police officers were sacked and removed from duty after they shared a string of 'explicit and highly offensive' fake porn images of the British royal family.

The fake pictures were circulated online and sent to a WhatsApp group shortly after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials took place in 2018, BBC reported.



The cops were part of a Hampshire Police unit which had a “toxic” attitude towards ethnic minorities, immigrants and women, according to the Mirror.

Upon investigation, it was found out that the cops used racial slurs and made homophobic remarks, while referring to the only Black member of their team using slavery phrases.

A tribunal ruled that the officers, identified as Det Insp Tim Ireson, Det Sgt Oliver Lage, Det Sgt Gregory Willcox, Pcs Craig Bannerman and James Oldfield infringed upon professional standards.

Meanwhile, disciplinary panel ruled the “abhorrent” behaviour was so serious the five officers should be immediately sacked.