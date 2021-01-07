Saeed Ghani says Sindh schools which are not needed will be shut down

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani. Photo: Geo.tv

KARACHI: Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that the Sindh government will be shutting down unnecessary schools from across the province.

According to Geo News, he was speaking during a session of the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday. Answering a question, Ghani said that multiple schools were built in places where only one school was required, adding that no planning was carried out for the constructed schools either.



Per the piece, the minister said that the government will make sure to shut down more such schools which have been registered but do not exist in reality, adding that the government will only run those schools which are required in accordance with the needs of their respective areas.

"If there are six schools in an area but only two are needed there, then we will shut down the remaining four schools," the minister said. "There should be at least thirty children in a school for it to be functional."



Minister Saeed Ghani also revealed that the Sindh government has removed 3,000 schools from its system because the schools had been registered but they did not exist in reality.

During the session, PTI MNA Haleem Adil Sheikh took a jibe at Minister Ghani and asked whether opened any schools in Sindh or if he is only busy addressing rallies.

In response to which, the provincial education minister said that he is a member of a political party and conducting rallies is also a part of his job, adding that he is "ready to answer stupid questions too."



Answering another question related to visiting schools, Saeed Ghani said that "only Superman can visit all 49,000 schools in the province. I cannot visit all the schools," he said.

Speaking about the vacancies in the Sindh Education Department, Minister Saeed Ghani said that, at present, there are 37,000 vacant positions in the department which will be filled on the basis of merit.



