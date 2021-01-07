Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have been 'divorced for months'

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have practically been separated since months now

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took the internet by storm after news got out that they are heading for divorce.



However, sources reveal that the couple have practically been separated since months now.

"December was a rough month for Kim. She has been living separately from Kanye. Over the holidays, it was hard for her to stay positive," an insider told PEOPLE.

"She has been trying her best, though, for the kids. She stayed in Los Angeles for New Year's [Eve]. Kourtney and Khloé [Kardashian] were around to support her. She is very grateful to have her sisters to lean on," they added.

The source further revealed Kim has done everything in her might to protect her marriage, "She is sad about it, of course. She just feels she has done everything in her power to make her marriage work.

Even though she has been thinking about divorce for months, she hasn't filed because she feels terrible for the kids."