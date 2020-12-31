close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
December 31, 2020

PMC issued notice by IHC in license cancellation case

Thu, Dec 31, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has been issued a notice by the Islamabad High Court in a case pertaining to revoking of a medical doctor's license. 

A petition seeking stay order against the PMC decision was heard by bench led by the newly-appointed Justice Babar Sattar. 

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel informed the court that the doctor's license had been revoked two years ago over a botched operation. He maintained that a medical tribunal had been formed to look into the matter but the inquiry remained inactive.

Justice Sattar remarked that the court could not issue a stay order without hearing the PMC's side of the story. He issued a notice to the commission and sought a reply by January 14.

The hearing has been adjourned.

