PMC issued notice by IHC in license cancellation case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has been issued a notice by the Islamabad High Court in a case pertaining to revoking of a medical doctor's license.
A petition seeking stay order against the PMC decision was heard by bench led by the newly-appointed Justice Babar Sattar.
During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel informed the court that the doctor's license had been revoked two years ago over a botched operation. He maintained that a medical tribunal had been formed to look into the matter but the inquiry remained inactive.
Justice Sattar remarked that the court could not issue a stay order without hearing the PMC's side of the story. He issued a notice to the commission and sought a reply by January 14.
The hearing has been adjourned.