Khawaja Asif arrested by NAB, confirms PML-N

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means case, Geo News reported.
The PML-N leader was arrested from Ahsan Iqbal's house in Islamabad.
NAB spokesperson Nawazish Ali Asim has confirmed to The News that Asif has been arrested in a case of assets beyond means.
The arrest was made soon after a PML-N meeting — held to decide whether the party's lawmaker should resign from the Senate or not — concluded.
Moreover, PML-N lawmaker Hina Parvez Butt said that she condemned the arrest and warned Prime Minister Imran Khan that his "days in office were numbered".
More to follow....