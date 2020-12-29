Khawaja Asif arrested by NAB, confirms PML-N

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif. — The News/File

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means case, Geo News reported.



The PML-N leader was arrested from Ahsan Iqbal's house in Islamabad.

NAB spokesperson Nawazish Ali Asim has confirmed to The News that Asif has been arrested in a case of assets beyond means.



The arrest was made soon after a PML-N meeting — held to decide whether the party's lawmaker should resign from the Senate or not — concluded.

Moreover, PML-N lawmaker Hina Parvez Butt said that she condemned the arrest and warned Prime Minister Imran Khan that his "days in office were numbered".





More to follow....