close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 29, 2020

Khawaja Asif arrested by NAB, confirms PML-N

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 29, 2020
PML-N leader Khawaja Asif. — The News/File

The National Accountability Bureau  (NAB) on Tuesday  arrested  PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means case, Geo News reported.

The PML-N leader was arrested from Ahsan Iqbal's house in Islamabad.

NAB spokesperson Nawazish Ali Asim has confirmed to The News that Asif has been arrested in a case of assets beyond means.

The arrest was made soon after a PML-N meeting — held to decide whether the party's lawmaker should resign from the Senate or not — concluded.

Moreover, PML-N lawmaker Hina Parvez Butt said that she condemned the arrest and warned Prime Minister Imran Khan that his "days in office were numbered".


More to follow....

Latest News

More From Pakistan