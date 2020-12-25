Michael Jackson's 2,700 acre Neverland Ranch sold for $22 million

Pop star Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California, sprawling 2,700 acre has reportedly been sold for $22 million.



According to Reuters, the property was bought by Jackson’s former family friend Billionaire investor Ron Burkle

The Neverland Ranch has been sold more than 10 years after the death of Michael Jackson in 2009.

The Reuters citing the Wall Street Journal reported that the estate, which was renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch several years ago, sold for $22 million according to public records. In 2015, the asking price was $100 million and in 2017 it was re-listed for $67 million.

Jackson had bought the property in Los Olivos, about 120 miles (193 km) north of Los Angeles, in 1988 for $19.5 million.

He died from an overdose of the anesthetic Propofol in 2009 at age 50.