Justin Bieber's sweet throwback photo takes internet by storm

Justin Bieber rose to fame at a very young age when he started singing professionally during his teen years.
Looking back at the days from when he freshly started mesmerising the audience with his voice, the Canadian singer uploaded a throwback photo on Tuesday.
"Throwback," Bieber captioned the photo of his younger self.
Sending love to Bieber, music executive Allison Kaye commented, "My heart just exploded.
While someone else wrote, "Bring back this hair."