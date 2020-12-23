close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 23, 2020

Justin Bieber's sweet throwback photo takes internet by storm

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 23, 2020
Throwback,' Justin Bieber captioned the photo of his younger self

Justin Bieber rose to fame at a very young age when he started singing professionally during his teen years.

Looking back at the days from when he freshly started mesmerising the audience with his voice, the Canadian singer uploaded a throwback photo on Tuesday.

"Throwback," Bieber captioned the photo of his younger self.

Check it out here 

Sending love to Bieber, music executive Allison Kaye commented, "My heart just exploded.

While someone else wrote, "Bring back this hair."

