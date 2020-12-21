'Youth loses life to online PUBG game in Faisalabad'

A young boy was shifted to a hospital yesterday in an unconscious state.



JARANWALA: A young boy in Faisalabad died on Monday after he reportedly "lost the last stage" of Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) online game.

According to sources, the boy, who hailed from Jaranwala, was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state yesterday.

The exact cause of death, however, was not explained.



The family said that the young man had been playing the online game for the last six months, adding that the failure in the game last night left a profound effect on the young man's mind.

This is not the first case reported in Pakistan when youth have lost their lives to the popular online game PUBG Pakistan, officially known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

The game was previously banned in Pakistan on a temporary basis after reports emerged that it had negative effects on the minds of the youth.

Earlier in July, a 22-year-old man in Quetta had committed suicide after missing a task in PUBG.

The young boy was already depressed because of a love affair, and missing a task in the online game made things worse for him, police said.