Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari once starred in a Pakistani movie

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former president Asif Ali Zardari had performed in a Pakistani movie in his childhood days, Geo News reported on Saturday.
The former president starred in a Lollywood film when he was a young boy.
Recently, veteran actor Javed Sheikh, in a YouTube show, To Be Honest, said that he has old ties with the former president.
Javed Sheikh said that Zardari had acted in a Pakistani film, Salgirah as a child star. The movie was released in 1969.
The former president played legendary actor Waheed Murad as a child.