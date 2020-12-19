Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari once starred in a Pakistani movie

Former president Asif Ali Zardari. — AFP/File

Former president Asif Ali Zardari had performed in a Pakistani movie in his childhood days, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The former president starred in a Lollywood film when he was a young boy.

Recently, veteran actor Javed Sheikh, in a YouTube show, To Be Honest, said that he has old ties with the former president.

Javed Sheikh said that Zardari had acted in a Pakistani film, Salgirah as a child star. The movie was released in 1969.

The former president played legendary actor Waheed Murad as a child.