close
Sat Dec 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 19, 2020

Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari once starred in a Pakistani movie

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 19, 2020
Former president Asif Ali Zardari. — AFP/File

Former president Asif Ali Zardari  had performed in a Pakistani movie in his childhood days, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The former president starred in a Lollywood film when he was a young boy.

Recently, veteran actor Javed Sheikh, in a YouTube show, To Be Honest, said that he has old ties with the former president.

Javed Sheikh said that Zardari had acted in a Pakistani film, Salgirah as a child star. The movie was released in 1969.

The former president played legendary actor Waheed Murad as a child.

Latest News

More From Pakistan