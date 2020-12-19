Maulana Tariq Jameel tests negative for coronavirus

Maulana Tariq Jameel. — The News/Files

LAHORE: Prominent religious figure Maulana Tariq Jameel on Saturday said that he has tested negative for coronavirus and thanked everyone who prayed for his recovery.



The prominent religious figure announced this on his official Twitter handle six days after he was admitted to hospital for the coronavirus treatment.

The religious scholar, in the tweet, said that through his followers' love and prayers he had tested negative for the virus and that he still needed their prayers for a complete recovery.

Maulana Tariq Jameel had contracted the coronavirus six days ago, on December 13

"Since last few days I was not feeling well," Maulana Tariq Jameel confirmed on Twitter. "On getting tested for COVID, it came positive."

Responding to the news, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was praying for the religious scholar's speedy recovery.

"Praying for Maulana Tariq Jameel's speedy and full recovery from the COVID-19," wrote the premier in a tweet.