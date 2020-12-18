PM Imran Khan to introduce Sehat Sahulat Programme in AJK today

ISLAMABAD: The Sehat Sahulat Programme will be launched in Azad Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

The ceremony is scheduled for 4:00pm today. It will be attended by AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider, Federal Minister of Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

The health programme would cover 1,200,000 households across 10 districts including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, and Neelum. Six members of a family would get free treatment including heart surgeries. It also provide a Rs1,000 transportation fee and covers five-day medicine supply of post-op patients. Transplants, however, are not covered under the scheme.

All district hospitals in the northern region will be upgraded under the initiative. The sehat card is acceptable at 350 hospitals across Pakistan including 11 in AJK. For the first time, army hospital is also included in the programme.



