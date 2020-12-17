Who is Maria Sharapova's fiance Alexander Gilkes?

British businessman Alexander Gilkes has officially engaged to Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova.



Alexander Mark Heming Gilkes is a British millionaire. He is the co-founder of Squared Circles, launched in 2020, and was the co-founder and president of Paddle8 from 2011 to 2018.



The 40-year-old businessman is also a close friend of Prince Harry and Prince William.

His younger brother Charlie Gilkes is also rumoured to have been in a relationship with Pippa Middleton during their time at Edinburgh University.

Alexander shared the news on Instagram Thursday. He also posted a loved up photo of him along with her sweetheart.



Alexander captioned the post: "Thank you for making me a very, very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you and learning from you @mariasharapova." He added a ring emoji.



In October, the Russian Tennis player confirmed that she was dating Alexander, but the pair were first linked in January of the same year after being photographed together at Los Angeles' LAX airport.



Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria also shared two photos along with two videos to announce the news, and wrote, "I said yes from the first day we met [heart emoji]. This was our little secret, wasn't it? @gilkesa."

