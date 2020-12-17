Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton's relationship comes to an end

Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton, who sparked romance rumors after being spotted together on several occasions, hit the brakes after dating for two months.

Things between Cha Cha Matcha co-founder and Model Sofia, who were looking cozy and sharing a few smooches during their cozy dates, reportedly 'cooled down'.



A source told E! News : Things between Sofia and Matthew "cooled down" since they were last spotted smooching during a dinner date at Matsuhisa.

The source added: "They weren't seriously dating and were only casually seeing each other, but the relationship has definitely simmered. Nothing in particular happened, they just both aren't ready for something serious."



Few weeks back, it seemed a serious romance was brewing between the two. But, the new report suggests that the 19-year-old model is once again single.



The daughter of Lionel Richie recently hinted that there might be more to their breakup than people originally thought. She posted a photo of a poem, which read: "You loved the person i was, i love the person i'm becoming."

Meanwhile, Scott's moving on with Amelia Gray Hamlin, but their relationship also seems to be very much a casual thing.



