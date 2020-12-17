close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 17, 2020

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton's relationship comes to an end

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 17, 2020

Sofia Richie and  Matthew Morton, who sparked romance rumors  after being spotted together on several occasions,  hit the brakes after dating for two months.

Things between Cha Cha Matcha co-founder  and Model Sofia, who were looking cozy and sharing a few smooches during their cozy dates, reportedly 'cooled  down'.

A source told E! News : Things between Sofia and Matthew "cooled down" since they were last spotted smooching during a dinner date at Matsuhisa.

The source added: "They weren't seriously dating and were only casually seeing each other, but the relationship has definitely simmered. Nothing in particular happened, they just both aren't ready for something serious."

Few weeks back, it seemed a serious romance was brewing between the two. But, the new report suggests that the 19-year-old model is once again single. 

The daughter of Lionel Richie recently hinted that there might be more to their breakup than people originally thought. She posted a photo of a poem, which read: "You loved the person i was, i love the person i'm becoming."

Meanwhile, Scott's moving on with Amelia Gray Hamlin, but their relationship also seems to be very much a casual thing.

Sofia Richie, who ended her 3-year relationship with Scott Disick  in the Summer', is again single and ready to mingle. 

