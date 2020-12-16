Shafqat Mahmood says he is 'greatly concerned' about students' education

this file photo, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood is addressing a press conference in Islamabad. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that he is greatly concerned about the education of students, adding that schools will reopen as soon as the coronavirus situation is under control.

Taking to his Twitter page, the minister stated that owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country, the government took the "right decision" to close educational institutions.

According to a report by Geo News, the minister had earlier said that educational institutions had to be temporarily closed because coronavirus infections were rising very fast. He, however, added that the decision was taken "with a heavy heart."

“I request all students to use this time not as a holiday but to revise their courses, do homework,” he had stated on Twitter. "In short, continue with studies as much as possible."



On November 24, the government had announced that all schools across the country will remain closed until January 10, 2021 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across all the provinces. The decision was taken after reviewing the countrywide situation.

According to the announced schedule, all students were required to study at home from November 26 to December 24.

Read more: School closure decision to be announced on Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

The students will have their winter break starting from December 25, 2020, until January 10, 2021.

All educational institutions across the country will resume activities on January 11, 2021, after reevaluation of the situation in the first week of January.