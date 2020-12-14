PML-N's Miftah Ismail bursts with anger over Faisal Javed's NRO accusations

Photo: File

Javed alleged that Ismail's brother Maqsood Ismail had sought an NRO



The PTI senator showed a document that he claimed included the names of all the cases under discussion



Ismail lost his temper and asked the PTI minister to submit concrete pieces of evidence to prove his point

During a heated debate, PTI Senator Faisal Javed’s accusation against PML-N Miftah Ismail for seeking Non-Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) invited the latter’s wrath.



Speaking on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, Javed alleged that Ismail's brother Maqsood Ismail had sought an NRO, shorthand for amnesty from legal challenges, from the late PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haq on Miftah Ismail's cases.

Following Javed’s accusations, Ismail lost his temper and lashed out at the PTI leader, asking him to prove the allegations.

"You are taking the name of a dead person [to prove your point]. Don't you have any shame? You are lying. What evidence do you have to prove your allegations?" he lambasted.

He went on to add that the entire country knows that Miftah Ismail is an honourable man.

“I am not like you [people], who feed on someone else's charity," Ismail said, insisting Javed to straight away take the names of the people who have contacted the PTI-government and demanded an NRO.

Responding to Ismail, the PTI senator showed a document that he claimed included the names of all the cases under discussion and said that the premier has been approached several times.

"Naeem Bhai has unfortunately died. He would have taken names if he was alive," he said, adding that PML-N and PPP have given the names in writing and PM Imran is not tweeting without any solid pieces of evidence.

"Naeem ul Haq has been dead for a long time. I have recently gone to jail. These people are fundamentally liars. What other proofs do you have?" Ismail asked again.

The PML-N stalwart also said that he and his brother knew Haq but that does not mean that they ever demanded an NRO. He said the PTI leader doesn't have a shred of evidence to prove his point.

Ismail later apologised for his inappropiate reaction during the programme.