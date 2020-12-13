Maulana Tariq Jameel in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Maulana Tariq Jameel, a prominent Pakistani religious figure, has checked himself into a hospital after his coronavirus test came positive.

In an announcement on his official Twitter account on Sunday, Maulana Tariq Jameel said he was "not feeling well" for the past few days.

"On getting tested for COVID, it came positive," he confirmed on Twitter.

The religious leader said he has checked himself into the hospital on the doctors' advice. "I request you all to make special du'ās," he added.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate is at 8%, with 72 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 8,796. The country's aggregate infections are 438,425, of which 46,692 are active cases.