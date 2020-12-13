close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 13, 2020

PM Imran Khan spends quality time with Sheru and Tiger

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 13, 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan with his dogs. Photo Courtesy: Instagarm/Imran Khan 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan spends his Sunday morning with his dogs,  as he doesn't seem bothered at all by the overall heated political unrest in the country.

While the premier spends the perfect weekend morning, opposition leaders are busy preparing for Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore today where they will talk about ousting the PTI-led government.

On Sunday, PM Khan took to his Instagram to post a set of pictures in which he could be seen spending some quality time with his dogs — Sheru and Tiger. 


In the viral pictures, that instantly made rounds on social media, the prime minister  could be spotted merrily feeding his pets under the bright morning sun.

He shared five pictures,  which were captured in the garden of his Bani Gala residence, from the photoshoot to show that he is relaxing at home with his pets. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan