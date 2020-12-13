PM Imran Khan spends quality time with Sheru and Tiger

Prime Minister Imran Khan with his dogs. Photo Courtesy: Instagarm/Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan spends his Sunday morning with his dogs, as he doesn't seem bothered at all by the overall heated political unrest in the country.

While the premier spends the perfect weekend morning, opposition leaders are busy preparing for Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore today where they will talk about ousting the PTI-led government.

On Sunday, PM Khan took to his Instagram to post a set of pictures in which he could be seen spending some quality time with his dogs — Sheru and Tiger.





In the viral pictures, that instantly made rounds on social media, the prime minister could be spotted merrily feeding his pets under the bright morning sun.

He shared five pictures, which were captured in the garden of his Bani Gala residence, from the photoshoot to show that he is relaxing at home with his pets.