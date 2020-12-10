close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
December 10, 2020

Gulsim Ali of 'Ertugrul' fame shares a throwback picture from the sets of Turkish series

Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun of "Ertugrul" fame on Thursday shared a throwback picture from the sets of the historical TV series.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared the picture with a Turkish language caption.

Gulsim played the role of Aslihan Hatun, the wife of Turgut Bey, in the season 3 and 4 of "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

Turkish actors have become hugely popular in Pakistan for their stellar performances in the series, which is also being aired on PTV with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

