Thu Dec 10, 2020
Business

Web Desk
December 10, 2020

Rs25,000 prize bonds to become dysfunctional from May 31: Finance Division

Finance Division says that bonds can also be switched into special savings or defence saving certificates through the National Savings. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division announced on Thursday that Rs25,000 prize bonds will become dysfunctional from May 31, 2021.

According to a notification, the sale of Rs25,000 prize bond has also been stopped immediately. It added that the bonds can be changed from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), National Bank and 16 designated branches of five other banks.

The division also announced that the bonds can also be switched into special savings or defence saving certificates through the National Savings.

It added that the person opting to cash out their bonds will be able to transfer money to his account in person.

The notification also stated that to get the prize money the person will have to submit the prize bond and give a copy of their CNIC to the SBP.


