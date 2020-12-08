Kate Middleton pays surprise visit to cancer sufferer in Batley

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who is on three-day Royal Train tour with husband Prince William, made a surprise visit to meet the lonely cancer-stricken 85-year-old Len Gardner who is a full-time carer for his wife dementia in Batley.



Prince William and Kate stopped by Batley community centre and were spotted chatting to community volunteers.

The Duke and Duchess also held meeting with Len Gardner, who Kate has been talking to on the phone regularly after she secretly signed up to volunteer through the NHS Volunteer Responder Check In And Chat scheme.

The royal couple also shared photos and videos on the official Kensington Royal Instagram account from the Batley.

“A first meeting in person for The Duchess of Cambridge and Len Gardner, who The Duchess has spoken to previously as part of the NHS Volunteer Responder ‘Check in and Chat’ scheme.”







