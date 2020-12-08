In a first, Pakistan's exports to US cross $400m benchmark in a month

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood on Tuesday said that Pakistan's exports to the US were over $400 million in the month of October and November.



"I am glad to share that exports of Pakistan to the US during the months of Oct & Nov 2020 stood at USD 430 million & USD 437 million respectively," the premier's aide wrote on Twitter.



He also highlighted that this is first time Pakistan's exports to the US have crossed the $400 million mark in a month.

Appreciating the exporters for the "great achievement", he encouraged them to market their exports to the US aggressively so they may capture a "greater share of the market".

Last week, the adviser had announced that Pakistan's exports have surpassed the $2 billion mark for a second consecutive month in November.

He had further said exports have increased by 7.2% year-on-year in November, according to the provisional figures received by the government.

"We have just received provisional figures for export of goods. I wish to congratulate our exporters that in these very difficult times with resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and globally, our exports have increased by 7.2% in November 2020 over the same period last year," he had written.