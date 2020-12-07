close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 7, 2020

Miley Cyrus asks out a fan in a flirty exchange on TikTok

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 07, 2020

American singer Miley Cyrus after several back-to-back romances, is looking to get back on the market.

The Wrecking Ball singer recently made headlines after she asked a fan out on TikTok after seeing her groove to her new song Plastic Hearts.

The user had written: "if miley comments ill get whatever tattoo she says.”

Cyrus was quick to fulfill the fan’s wish as she suggested: "How about the time and place of our first date?"

The fan replied: "I'm down to take you out anytime."

This wasn’t the first time Cyrus had made the day for fans by randomly dropping into the comments section.

Earlier, she shaded her past marriage with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth after she extended wishes to a couple on TikTok.

"Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me," wrote Cyrus alongside a skull, a black heart and an engagement ring emoji.

Latest News

More From Entertainment