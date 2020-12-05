Shawn Mendes crushed over Camila Cabello for five years: ‘I feared rejected’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship has been dubbed uber wholesome in the eyes of fans, however, it was recently revealed that Mendes was not always this confident about his chances with his ladylove.



The singer crushed over Cabello for almost five years before he gathered the courage to actually ask her out, and during an interview with Access Hollywood, the singer spilled the beans behind his entire internal conflict.

Touching on why he waited so long to actually come clean to Cabello he admitted, “It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman that you love that you love her. I had five years of fear of getting rejected by her that just stopped me from doing it every time — or just confidence.”

“I think, you know, it just took a lot. It took a long time of preparing. I mean, I had a five-year warmup to finally be able to tell her how I felt!”

Check it out below:

