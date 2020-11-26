Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood reaches Niger to attend OIC minister's meet

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached Niger on Thursday , leading the Pakistani delegation at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting. It starts tomorrow (Friday).

The 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is being held in Niamey, Niger for two days.

“During the visit, the Foreign Minister will highlight aggravating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019 and subsequent measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory,” the Foreign Office had said in a press statement announcing the visit.

This session has been long awaited by Pakistan, which had earlier called for an Emergency Session of the CFM, to take up the draconian decision of India, in which it revoked the special status of Indian Kashmir.

The emergency session, however, despite several attempts and requests to Saudi Arabia, could not be summoned.

Representatives of 57 OIC member states and five observer states are expected to attend the meeting.



The FM and Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan are expected to speak about the human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir.