List of nominees for Grammy Awards 2021: Beyoncé, Dua Lipa take the lead

Despite everything coming to a crashing halt this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, life must go on.

The 63rd Grammy Awards to be held in 2021, released the complete list of nominations, leaving some over the move while others utterly disgruntled.



Amongst the big names that made the list of nominations are Beyoncé, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift.

The awards will be held on January 31, 2021 with Trevor Noah hosting the star-studded show.

Here’s the list of nominees in top categories:

Record of the year

• Colors - Black Pumas • Rockstar - DaBaby ft Roddy Ricch • Say So - Doja Cat • Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish • Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa • Circles - Post Malone • Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion ft Beyoncé

Song of the year

• Black Parade - Beyoncé • The Box - Roddy Ricch • Cardigan - Taylor Swift • Circles - Post Malone • Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish • Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa • I Can't Breathe - H.E.R. • If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe ft Julia Michaels

Album of the year

• Chilombo - Jhené Aiko • Black Pumas - Black Pumas • Everyday Life - Coldplay • Djesse vol. 3 - Jacob Collier • Women In Music Pt III - Haim • Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa • Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone • Folklore - Taylor Swift

Best new artist

• Ingrid Andress • Phoebe Bridgers • Chika • Noah Cyrus • D Smoke • Doja Cat • Kaytranada • Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

• Justin Bieber - Yummy • Doja Cat - Say So • Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted • Dua Lipa - Don’t Start Now • Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar • Taylor Swift - Cardigan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

• Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo - Intentions • BTS - Dynamite • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - Rain On Me • Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver - Exile

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

• Harry Connick, Jr. - True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter • James Taylor - American Standard • Rufus Wainwright - Unfollow the Rules • Renée Zellweger - Judy

Best Pop Vocal Album

• Justin Bieber - Changes • Lady Gaga - Chromatica • Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia • Harry Styles - Fine Line • Taylor Swift - Folklore

Best Rock Performance

• Fiona Apple - Shameika • Big Thief - Not • Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto • HAIM - The Steps • Brittany Howard - Stay High • Grace Potter - Daylight

Best Metal Performance

• Body Count - Bum-Rush • Code Orange - Underneath • In the Moment - The In-Between • Poppy - Bloodmoney • Power Trip - Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live

Best Rock Song

• Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto • Tame Impala - Lost in Yesterday • Big Thief - Not • Fiona Apple - Shameika • Brittany Howard - Stay High

Best Rock Album

• Fontaines D.C. - A Hero’s Death • Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka • Grace Potter - Daylight • Sturgill Simpson - Sound and Fury • The Strokes - The New Abnormal

Best Alternative Music Album

• Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters • Beck - Hyperspace • Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher • Brittany Howard - Jaime • Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

Best R&B Performance

• Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend - Lightning & Thunder • Beyoncé - Black Parade • Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign - All I Need • Brittany Howard - Goat Head • Emily King - See Me

Best Traditional R&B Performance

• The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor - Sit on Down • Chloe x Halle - Wonder What She Thinks of Me • Mykal Kilgore - Let Me Go • Ledisi - Anything for You • Yebba - Distance

Best R&B Song

• Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello - Better Than I Imagine • Beyoncé - Black Parade • Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG - Collide • Chloe x Halle - Do It • Skip Marley & H.E.R. - Slow Down

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

• Brothers Osborne - All Night • Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours • Lady A - Ocean • Little Big Town - Sugar Coat • Old Dominion - Some People Do

Best Country Song

• Miranda Lambert - Bluebird • Maren Morris - The Bones • The Highwomen - Crowded Table • Ingrid Andress - More Hearts than Mine • Old Dominion - Some People Do

Best Country Album