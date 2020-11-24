close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 24, 2020

Harvey Weinstein getting closely watched over fears of suicide attempts

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 24, 2020
Currently Harvey Weinstein in serving his sentence at Wende Correctional Facility

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is being closely observed behind bars as fear of him committing suicide appears to have heightened.

According to a report by TMZ, cameras and officials have kept a close eye on the convicted rapist in order to avoid another instance as Jeffrey Epstein occurring in confinement.

Citing law enforcement source, the outlet claimed that apart from the regular surveillance cameras as well as guards that are in place, eye-level monitoring equipment has also been installed.

Currently the notorious movie mogul in serving his sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York after he was found guilty of committing a string of sex crimes.

His situation has drawn close comparison to that of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of pedophilia but had later taken his own life in a cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Manhattan in August 2019. 

