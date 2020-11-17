Gilgit Baltistan election 2020: PTI wins nine seats, independents seven





A woman casts her vote in a polling station in Sunday's Gilgit Baltistan Elections. Photo: APP

GILGIT: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won the most number of seats in the legislative assembly election in Gilgit Baltistan.

Elections were held on 23 seats on Sunday. PTI bagged nine out of these 23 seats, according to the unofficial results.

The Pakistan Peoples Party won three seats, the PML-N two seats and the JUI-F and MWM one seat each. The independent candidates managed to grab seven seats. It is expected that they will play an integral part in the new GB government.

Here are the results:



GBA-1 Gilgit-1

Winner: PPP GB President Amjad Hussain Advocate

GBA-2 Gilgit-2

Winner: PTI’s candidate and general secretary Fathe Ullah

Runner-up: PPP’s Jamil Ahmad

GBA-5 Nagar-2

Winner: Independent candidate Javed Ali Manwa

GBA-6 Hunza

Winner: PTI’s Col (retd) Obaidullah

Runner-up: Independent candidate Noor Muhammad

GBA-7 Skardu-1

Winner: PTI’s Raja Zakria won

Runner-up: Former chief minister Mehdi Shah of the PPP

GBA-8 Skardu-2

Winner: Muhammad Kazim of Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen

Runner-up: PPP’s Syed Muhammad Ali Shah

GBA-9 Skardu-3

Winner: Independent candidate Wazir Mohammad Saleem

GBA-12 Shigar-1

Winner: PTI’s Raja Azam Khan

Runner-up: PPP’s Imran Nadeem

GBA-13 Astor-1

Winner: PTI’s Khalid Khurshid Khan

Runner-up: PML-N’s Rana Farman Ali

GBA-14 Astor-2

Winner: PTI’s Shamsul Haq Lone

Runner-up: PPP’s Dr Muzaffar Ali

GBA-15 Diamer-1

Winner: Independent candidate AIG (R) Dilpazeer Ahmad

Runner-up: Independent candidate Haji Shah Baig

GBA-16 Diamer-2

Winner: Engineer Muhammad Anwar of PML-N

GBA-17 Diamer 3

Winner: JUI-F candidate Rehmat Khaliq won with

Runner-up: PTI’s Haider Khan

GBA-18 Diamer-4

Winner: PTI’s Haji Gulbar Khan

Runner-up: Independent candidate Malik Kifayat

GBA-19 Ghizer-1

Winner: Nationalist leader and independent candidate Nawaz Khan Naji

Runner-up: PPP's Zafar Shadam Khail

GBA-20 Ghizer-2

Winner: Nazir Ahmed of PTI has won.

GBA-21 Ghizer-3

Winner: PML-N candidate Ghulam Muhammad

Runner-up: PPP's Muhammad Ayub

GBA-22 Ganchha-1

Winner: Independent candidate Mushtaq Hussain

Runner-up: PTI’s Muhammad Ibrahim Sanai

GBA-23 Ganchha-2

Winner: Independent candidate Abdul Hameed

Runner-up: Amina Ansari of PTI

GBA-24 Ganchha-3

Winner: PPP’s Engineer Muhammad Ismail won

Runner-up: PTI’s Syed Shamsuddin