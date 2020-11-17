Gilgit Baltistan election 2020: PTI wins nine seats, independents seven

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GILGIT: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won the most number of seats in the legislative assembly election in Gilgit Baltistan.
Elections were held on 23 seats on Sunday. PTI bagged nine out of these 23 seats, according to the unofficial results.
The Pakistan Peoples Party won three seats, the PML-N two seats and the JUI-F and MWM one seat each. The independent candidates managed to grab seven seats. It is expected that they will play an integral part in the new GB government.
Here are the results:
GBA-1 Gilgit-1
Winner: PPP GB President Amjad Hussain Advocate
GBA-2 Gilgit-2
Winner: PTI’s candidate and general secretary Fathe Ullah
Runner-up: PPP’s Jamil Ahmad
GBA-5 Nagar-2
Winner: Independent candidate Javed Ali Manwa
GBA-6 Hunza
Winner: PTI’s Col (retd) Obaidullah
Runner-up: Independent candidate Noor Muhammad
GBA-7 Skardu-1
Winner: PTI’s Raja Zakria won
Runner-up: Former chief minister Mehdi Shah of the PPP
GBA-8 Skardu-2
Winner: Muhammad Kazim of Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen
Runner-up: PPP’s Syed Muhammad Ali Shah
GBA-9 Skardu-3
Winner: Independent candidate Wazir Mohammad Saleem
GBA-12 Shigar-1
Winner: PTI’s Raja Azam Khan
Runner-up: PPP’s Imran Nadeem
GBA-13 Astor-1
Winner: PTI’s Khalid Khurshid Khan
Runner-up: PML-N’s Rana Farman Ali
GBA-14 Astor-2
Winner: PTI’s Shamsul Haq Lone
Runner-up: PPP’s Dr Muzaffar Ali
GBA-15 Diamer-1
Winner: Independent candidate AIG (R) Dilpazeer Ahmad
Runner-up: Independent candidate Haji Shah Baig
GBA-16 Diamer-2
Winner: Engineer Muhammad Anwar of PML-N
GBA-17 Diamer 3
Winner: JUI-F candidate Rehmat Khaliq won with
Runner-up: PTI’s Haider Khan
GBA-18 Diamer-4
Winner: PTI’s Haji Gulbar Khan
Runner-up: Independent candidate Malik Kifayat
GBA-19 Ghizer-1
Winner: Nationalist leader and independent candidate Nawaz Khan Naji
Runner-up: PPP's Zafar Shadam Khail
GBA-20 Ghizer-2
Winner: Nazir Ahmed of PTI has won.
GBA-21 Ghizer-3
Winner: PML-N candidate Ghulam Muhammad
Runner-up: PPP's Muhammad Ayub
GBA-22 Ganchha-1
Winner: Independent candidate Mushtaq Hussain
Runner-up: PTI’s Muhammad Ibrahim Sanai
GBA-23 Ganchha-2
Winner: Independent candidate Abdul Hameed
Runner-up: Amina Ansari of PTI
GBA-24 Ganchha-3
Winner: PPP’s Engineer Muhammad Ismail won
Runner-up: PTI’s Syed Shamsuddin