Prince Philip wanted nothing to do with Prince Charles’s ‘soul-searching: report

Prince Philip has always been a rather pragmatic individual and always wanted his own son to be the same way yet, Prince Charles was always the complete opposite.



While the prince loved his first born dearly, he had no patience with his “soul-searching” romantic attitude and wanted him to “toughen up” so tha the could handle life's troubles.

Royal author Penny Junor touched on Prince Philip’s personality in his book Diana: Story of a Princess and explained how, “Prince Philip is bluff, outspoken, hearty, tough, and something of a bully.”

“He has no patience with his eldest son’s soul-searching. Sensitivity is not one of the qualities he expects in a man, and although he undoubtedly has great affection for Prince Charles, he has spent a lifetime criticizing him and quietly undermining his self-esteem.”

Prince Philip’s thoughts on Prince Charles’s ‘softness’ was no secret in the royal fold. Even the prince’s cousin Countess Mountbatten told Daily Mail, “A resilient character such as Philip, toughened by the slings and arrows of life, who sees being tough as a necessity for survival, want[ed] to toughen up his son.”

In doing so he enrolled the young prince in his alma mater school, Gordonstoun but Prince Charles found it to be a “prison sentence” crafted to become his “absolute hell.”