BTS go virtual with tour plans from Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration

In light of Covid-19 safety measures, the Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) has decided to host all of BTS’s virtually broadcasted performances.



This is not the group's first virtual transition either, they previously opted to go virtual during their US performances on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.



With the monumental way BTS is bringing South Korea a plethora of international attention, the CHA has stepped up to provide international fans a true South Korean experience via visuals and décor.

Their main aim is to create more buzz for their move by hyping up the group’s song Dynamite.

A spokesperson for CHA previously gave Korea Times an interview where they provided the publication a detailed account of all of BTS’s upcoming tour locations.

They were quoted saying, “As of now, the places to be included in the BTS tour are Gyeongbok Palace and Korea House. As you know, BTS performed Idol and Mikrokosmos in the palace.”

“In January 2018, the band visited Korea House to shoot the Billboard magazine cover. Visitors stand in line to take photos at Nogeumjeong Pavilion and Haeringwan.”