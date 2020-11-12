John Legends breaks his silence on the loss of baby Jack

After surfing from a grave loss, John Legend decided to wear his heart on his sleeve and open up about his struggles with the loss of their stillborn son.



The singer spoke about his emotions during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. There he even addressed the pain of having to "push forward” in life at a time where the “current state of the world” leaves people fearful.

The singer was also quoted saying, "Whenever we go through personal challenges —and I think challenges as a nation—I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic. What makes us hopeful, hold onto the things that bring us joy.”

Legend concluded his interview by touching upon what has kept him grounded during this time, "And in my family, as we've gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value."