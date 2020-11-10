Army officers involved in Karachi incident removed after inquiry: ISPR

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar speaking to media in the file photo.

RAWALPINDI: The court of inquiry established by Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa has removed the “concerned" officers of Rangers and Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) from their "current assignments" over the Karachi incident, said the military's media wing on Tuesday.



"Court of Inquiry on the orders of COAS pertaining to the issue of redress of Inspector General Police Sindh’s grievances, in the backdrop of 18 Oct 2020 Karachi incident, has been completed," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR stated that the court of inquiry had "established" that officers from Pakistan Rangers and ISI sector Headquarters Karachi were "considerably seized with the fall out of desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid".

"They were under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action as per the law," said the statement.

The ISPR said that the "concerned" officers had acted "over zealously" in a "charged environment" due to the "slow and wanting" response by police authorities.

"Based on the recommendations of the Court of Inquiry, it has been decided to remove the concerned officers from their current assignments for further departmental proceedings and disposal at GHQ," the ISPR added.

It further added that the officers were indeed experienced enough to have acted more prudently and could have avoided creating an unwarranted situation that led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions.

