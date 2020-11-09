Supreme Court grants bail to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan granted bail to Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Monday.

He was held in detention for more than 200 days by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case related to the purchase of a property more than 30 years ago.

The senior-most executive journalist of Pakistan's largest media group had been in NAB custody since March 2020 on what his legal counsels have consistently argued are trumped-up charges.

MSR's arrest had been widely condemned both locally and internationally, with Pakistani and global rights organisatons repeatedly calling on the incumbent government to end his illegal custody and allow him to contest the charges against him as a free citizen.

Widespread protests against the arrest had been held across the country over the entire period of his detention, with journalists pledging to stand united in a movement of justice for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and against attempts to silence the media.