The jaw-dropping price Queen Elizabeth spends to buy Christmas gifts for royal family

Queen Elizabeth spends a staggering price to buy presents for her loved ones

Queen Elizabeth is one generous monarch who makes sure to go all out to stun members of the royals family with special gifts she gives them on the occasion of Christmas.



Every year, the British ruler spends a staggering price to buy presents for her loved ones.

These gifts, as revealed by The Sun, come at a hefty price tag of around $40,000! Which roughly amount to £30,000!

A royal aide told the outlet, "The presents are usually a book token, or a small piece of china from the palace gift shop, and most years she gives them a small Christmas pudding in a box as well."



Moreover, the Queen makes sure that the gifts are received by her staff and family in the most special way.

As per the aide, everyone is directed by the Deputy Master of the Household to gather in one of Buckingham Palace's grand state rooms.

"Here they line up to receive a wrapped gift from the Queen, and she says a few words to each of them— usually something like, 'Thank you so much for all your help during the year,' followed by 'Happy Christmas,'" the aide said.

"If the staff are not able to be there on the specified days—they may be a ghillie working at Balmoral for example—the Household makes sure they are sent to them, along with a card from HM," the insider shared.

