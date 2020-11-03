close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
November 3, 2020

Katy Perry turns into a voting sticker for last minute voting reminder

Tue, Nov 03, 2020
Katy Perry turns into a voting sticker for last minute voting reminder

Despite having given birth only three months’ prior, Katy Perry has taken to the streets, all in an effort to encourage people to vote in the upcoming elections. 

During her street stroll, the Grammy award-winning paired her giant ‘I Voted’ sticker cut-out  with a facemask, a long cream colored dress and brown flip-flops.

She even posted a video of the event over on Instagram with a few lines from her song, Not The End Of The World.  The lyrics blasting throughout the short clip read, “It’s not the end of the world. No, not the end of the world. Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire. Don’t lose hope."

The singer’s caption also contained an air of whimsy. It read, “TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY!  Tell your mom, tell your dad, tell complete strangers on the street to #VOTENOW”

Check it out below:


