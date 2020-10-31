Ayaz Sadiq 'stands by Abhinandan statement'

PDM chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman with PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq at the latter's residence. Photo: Geo.tv/ Screengrab

Days after his controversial remarks in the National Assembly on the release of Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday said he had not made any “irresponsible statement” and stood by the comments he had passed in the National Assembly.

“I stand by my stance. In the coming days, you will see that Pakistan has a clear message for India: that we as the Pakistani nation are one. We have political differences, but we are one against India,” said the former NA speaker in a press conference.

He was flanked by Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who had called on him at his (Sadiq's) residence.

Sadiq claimed that he was privy to “many secrets” as he used to head the National Security Committee of Parliament, but never gave any “irresponsible statement and will never give” one.

“We are political people. We have given statements against our political opponents and will keep on giving such statements,” said the PML-N leader

Talking about the label of traitor slapped on him, Sadiq said: “Neither do I have the right to call anyone a traitor, nor does anyone else have the right to call me one.”

“As a society, we have all kinds of opinions, but we are all Pakistanis [at the end of the day],” said the PML-N leader. He added that India will not succeed in its plans



“Our political thinking can be different; but when it comes to Pakistan, the Pakistani nation is united,” said the former NA speaker.

He added that people can disagree with his statement, but the “colour” being given to it does not benefit Pakistan.

“They tried to link my statement to the Pakistan Army. [This] was not helpful for Pakistan,” said the PML-N leader.

He again stressed that he had spoken against the government in his statement.

“Political parties will only agree with you when it comes to Pakistan," he said, addressing the government. "Please keep Pakistan Army out of this fight.”

He alleged that the government had played into the hands of the Indian media and did not do justice to Pakistan.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman's visit

Talking about the visit of the PDM chief, Sadiq said that it was not linked to the statement he made in the NA and had been planned “10 days ago”.

Meanwhile, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman thanked Sadiq for the invitation.

“In our country, there should be limits to our differences,” said the PDM chief, adding that he the opposition holds the right to a difference of opinion and does so on principle.



“But we [do not need] certificates of patriotism from them,” said Fazl, quipping that it was a sign of the End of Times that people from the Muslim League were being labelled as traitors.