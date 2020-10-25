Kanye West breaks silence on ‘gut wrenching’ manic episodes: ‘I was crying’

Kanye West has finally chosen to address his past struggles with manic bipolar disorder, as well as their devastating impact upon his relationships and household.



During his interview with Joe Rogan, Kanye addressed his past comments over the abortion of his first daughter North and also admitted that Kim Kardashian had “the pills in her hand” while having the entire conversation at the time.

Kanye was quoted telling the podcast host, “I cry [when I have a manic episode] and I was gut-wrenched at the – I don’t even like to say out loud what I said on South Carolina.”

“The idea of – I’m trying to word it in a way which is safe and covers my family. People saw this clip of me crying and some people didn’t know what I was crying about.”

The rapper even admitted to getting teary eyed over the entire situation. “I was crying about there was a possible chance, looking at a way there was a chance that we didn’t make, Kim and I didn’t make the family I have today.”

North’s possible abortion is not the only private matter Kanye revealed to the world during one of his manic episodes, West also admitted to never having been born if it was not for his mother who “saved” his life.

At the time, Kanye revealed this personal struggle to a hoard of supporters at his rally and was quoted saying, "My mum saved my life. My Dad wanted to abort me… My mum saved my life, there would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy.”