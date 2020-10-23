close
Fri Oct 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 23, 2020

Sindh announces public holiday on 12th Rabi ul Awwal

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 23, 2020
A general view shows an illuminated mosque as part of festivities ahead of Eid Milaun Nabi in Karachi. — AFP

A public holiday will be observed in Sindh on the occasion of 12 Rabi ul Awwal.

A notification issued by the government stated that Friday, October 30, will be a province-wide holiday.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday and locally as Eid Milad un Nabi, on the 12th of Rabi ul Awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Latest News

More From Pakistan