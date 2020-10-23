Sindh announces public holiday on 12th Rabi ul Awwal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A public holiday will be observed in Sindh on the occasion of 12 Rabi ul Awwal.
A notification issued by the government stated that Friday, October 30, will be a province-wide holiday.
Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday and locally as Eid Milad un Nabi, on the 12th of Rabi ul Awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar.