Sindh announces public holiday on 12th Rabi ul Awwal

A general view shows an illuminated mosque as part of festivities ahead of Eid Milaun Nabi in Karachi. — AFP

A public holiday will be observed in Sindh on the occasion of 12 Rabi ul Awwal.

A notification issued by the government stated that Friday, October 30, will be a province-wide holiday.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday and locally as Eid Milad un Nabi, on the 12th of Rabi ul Awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar.