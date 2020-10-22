close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 22, 2020

Tom Holland teases fans with 'first look' of new film 'Uncharted'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 22, 2020

Tom Holland on Thursday teased his fans with what he called the first look picture of his  upcoming movie "Uncharted".

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote a funny caption to a  picture shared by Naughty Dog , saying he had  Christopher Nolan's approval to share the   picture.

The film is based on  an action-adventure game series developed by Naughty Dog.

Latest News

More From Entertainment