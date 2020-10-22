Tom Holland teases fans with 'first look' of new film 'Uncharted'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tom Holland on Thursday teased his fans with what he called the first look picture of his upcoming movie "Uncharted".
Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote a funny caption to a picture shared by Naughty Dog , saying he had Christopher Nolan's approval to share the picture.
The film is based on an action-adventure game series developed by Naughty Dog.