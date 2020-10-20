close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
October 20, 2020

MAMAMOO's teaser for new track 'Dingga' sets the internet ablaze

Tue, Oct 20, 2020
MAMAMOO’s teaser for new track 'Dingga' sets the internet ablaze

South Korean girl group MAMAMOO have stolen the hearts of their friends and the international media alike with their hit new song Dingga.

The teaser in question features a retro-chic theme, surrounded by bright neon hues, signs and light trails. The only contrasts in their entire music video are clips of the girls donning face masks, all meant as a nod to the current global crisis.

The 25-second clip also features short cameos by all the girls, atop carpets, skateboards, cars and even countertops.

Check it out below:

The group also plans to host a surprise streaming event, where nearly five winners get a chance to win signed CDs, all with handwritten cards ta boot!


