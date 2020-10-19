Amber Heard embarks on a hike as court ordered her ex Johnny Depp to attend deposition in $50M defamation suit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
US actress and model Amber Heard was out in the sun enjoying Autumn hues with her dogs and a close friend.
The 34-year actress has had a rough couple of days amid legal issues with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Now that Depp is attending a deposition in Virginia in his $50 million defamation suit against her, Amber has got some time to relax.
After laying low for a while, the Aquaman actress finally left her home to enjoy a hike. Heard donned a black graphic t-shirt with black leggings and black shoes. The actress tied her tresses neatly up in a bun.
The Texas-born beauty wore a backpack as she walked with a pair of dogs in South Carolina.
Meanwhile, according to the court orders, "Plaintiff John C. Depp, II shall … appear for three successive days in counsel for Defendant’s offices in Virginia …or at such other place in Northern Virginia designated by counsel for Defendant, from November 10-12, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. each day."
Despite the request of Johnny Depp’s team for a concession in the appearances due to the actor’s busy shooting schedule, the court remained unshaken and demanded the actor to be present in all of his hearings.