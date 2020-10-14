Short syllabus for SSC, HSSC exams in 2021 announced

Intermediate students busy taking their annual exams. — INP

ISLAMABAD: Students of SSC (matriculation) and HSSC (intermediate) will be able to benefit from a shorter syllabus in their annual examinations due in 2021, a notification from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said.



According to a press release, the decision has been taken keeping in view current circumstances in the wake of COVID-19.

"There will be no change in the format and style of question papers," the notification warned.

The short syllabus for SSC students has been uploaded on the official website of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and is provided below:

The short syllabus for HSSC students is yet to be uploaded.



