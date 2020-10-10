close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
October 10, 2020

Benedict Cumberbatch to return as Doctor Strange in the next 'Spider-Man' film

Sat, Oct 10, 2020

Good news for all dismayed Marvel fans! After what feels like an eternity of wait since we said goodbye to our favourite superheroes in Avengers: Endgame, it seems we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

As per the latest reports, British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is gearing up to reprise his role as the much-adored Doctor Strange in the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

Source spilled the tea to Deadline, claiming the Sherlock star is all set to film for Spider-Man and then head straight to the sets of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While most of the details have yet to see the light of day, source suggest that his appearance will come as a sort of replacement for Iron Man aka Tony Stark as a mentor for the unruly Peter Parker.

Tom Holland and Cumberbatch’s onscreen connection had already been built as they accompanied Robert Downey Jr’s character of Tony Stark to team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War

