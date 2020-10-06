Prince Harry’s tragic dive into drugs at Prince Charles's bomb-proof shelter

In their teen years, Prince William and Prince Harry secured permission to revamp Prince Charles' bomb-proof shelter into a disco laden club.

The duo named their little cozy house Club H and hosted a number of parties there while Prince Charles was trying to win public approval for his second marriage to Camilla.

The ‘club’ held a fully stocked bar and thus, Daily Mail reports the temptations were too much for young Harry, who was very young at the time.

Sixteen-year-old Prince William was the main host of the party, and Prince Harry, who’s confidence eluded his actual age was sucked in too deeply into a life of drinking, more so than his seasoned brother.

While Prince Charles was home the parties never stopped either, they were simply moved to The Rattlebone Inn located in the village of Sherston, about five miles away.

Britain has strict rules for underage drinking but no one ever raided the pub while royal cars were parked outside the premises, and thus the Inn management would also turn a blind eye towards the shenanigans, per the leading daily.

The trouble started after Prince William moved out to Eton at the age of 18, for it was then that Prince Harry was left to his own devices, drinking and partying.

After news of his, 'habits' reached Prince Charles, he took Prince Harry on a rehab visit where he spoke to its visitors about “the consequences of taking drugs.” Shortly thereafter though, news of Prince Harry’s ‘shame’ began sweeping headlines in 2002m and the issue was dubbed “Harry’s Drugs Shame.”

While Prince Harry was brushed aside as the problem child, Prince Charles gained recognition and headlines dubbed him as having the “Courage of a Wise and Loving Dad.”